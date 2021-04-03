Seafood in high demand on Good Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seafood markets and restaurants were busy across the region for Good Friday.
Lines of people were wrapped around buildings, waits for tables lasted up to an hour and parking lots were packed-- overflowing into the streets. But those in line say it was worth the wait.
At Schaefer’s Seafood in Bucktown, the boiling pots were fired up as a line of people wrapped around the seafood market all day just to get crawfish.
“We’re busy busy today,” said owner Merlin Schaefer. “Last year this time it was a lot slower because nobody was getting [crawfish], everybody wanted not even one sack to cook. It was only immediate families getting together.”
Across the street at Deanie’s Seafood, it was a similar scene. People were waiting nearly an hour or more just to get their seafood fix.
“It’s been great. We open at 11 a.m. and we probably had 25 to 30 people waiting outside to get in,” said Jeff Young, manager at Deanie’s.
“To wait for that food... kind of says you’re doing something right,” he said.
Down the road at Drago’s Seafood, owner Tommy Cvitanovich says business has been steady all day.
“How about that-- being Catholic, we gotta sacrifice and what do we have to do? We’ve got to eat beautiful Louisiana seafood!” he laughed.
Cvitanovich said normally on Good Friday, his restaurant would be packed with people with a line and a wait out the door. But with current restaurant guidelines, he’s happy to see people filling the tables.
“I’m really glad that this year we don’t have what we had last year,” he said.
For the seafood business, this holiday weekend will be a busy one-- making up for the past 12 months-- proving that people are willing to wait for that tasty red crustacean.
“Crawfish is the main thing everybody wants this time of year is crawfish, crawish, crawfish,” said Schaefer.
Seafood markets and restaurants are happy to see people becoming more comfortable with being in a restaurant setting after the last year, but say there is still a long way to go. Good Friday was a busy day for these businesses, and they expect the rest of the weekend into Easter to be just as busy.
