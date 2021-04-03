Thousands take part in 2nd virtual Crescent City Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second straight year, the Crescent City Classic 10k was done virtually, although for runners, the sun and fresh air were very real.
“The weather. That doesn’t hurt either,” said Haleigh Treutel.
While the 10k race typically attracts serious runners from all over the world, this race was more about smaller groups showing up to enjoy quality time with friends and family after a tough year.
“and we’re really into family too, so it’s nice. Maybe we’ll run into other groups who are doing something similar,” said Treutel.
Runners on Saturday were able to keep tabs of their times on their phone and also choose from a variety of courses including the traditional run that ends at City Park.
Ryan Mast is a firefighter who usually runs to raise money for a variety of causes.
He says last years virtual race was more somber being in the middle of a pandemic, and this year is a lot more optimistic.
“It’s much bigger than last year, and with that said though, it’s New Orleans. We’re resilient, we’re not going to give up,” said Mast.
Jeanne Charlebois has been running the Crescent City Classic competitively for years.
“Due to COVID, I’m a very outgoing social person and I’m missing just being with people,” said Charlebois.
“You know usually you’re looking at the feet in front of you, this time I looked all along Esplanade and I saw all the colorful houses.”
She says for the first time her goal this year was to take it slow and enjoy the moment.
“I’m always super focused. I want to make my time. And this time we ran it and we talked the whole way. We did our six miles and I was like ‘wait what happened?’” said Charlebois.
“It was beautiful.”
