Woman killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler in St. John Parish

EDGARD (WVUE) - A woman was killed Friday night in a head-on car crash in Edgard, La., Louisiana State Police say.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 3127 east of LA Hwy 640 in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The crash killed 26-year-old Bridgett Kentrell Alexander of Reserve.
A state police spokesperson says a 2010 Jeep SUV, driven by Alexander, was traveling west on LA 3127. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on LA 3127.
For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the opposite lane of a travel and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.
After the impact, the Jeep came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel while the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and became partially submerged in a ditch.
Despite being properly restrained, Alexander suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Alexander and submitted for analysis.
