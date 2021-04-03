Zack: Cloudy at times today; Easter Sunday still looking great

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bright blue skies to end the week will start to change a bit heading into your Easter weekend.
As we go through your Saturday, expect clouds to roll in at times. This is all in response to a weak disturbance in the upper levels swinging by the area today. Overall this disturbance won’t do much for our weather but it will provide that extra cloud cover. Even with the increasing clouds, temperatures will warm nicely through the day with highs climbing to near 70 degrees.
Easter Sunday is about as picture perfect of weather you can get for April. Highs will be in the lower 70s with humidity levels remaining quite low so that good feeling air will be sticking around for the holiday. I do think we see quite a bit of sunshine on Sunday as today’s clouds get pushed out into the Gulf.
Looking ahead to the new work week slowly but surely temperatures will be moderating back to the 80s and the humidity is coming back. Don’t be surprised to see some showers creep back into the forecast come midweek ahead of our next real storm system approaching by Thursday and Friday.
