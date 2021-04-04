LSP issue statewide Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Elyk Brown, 4, was last seen on Saturday, April 3 on Highway 1 in Raceland, La. with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown. Elyk is believed to be in imminent danger.
Elyk is approximately 3′ tall and around 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.
Luke Brown, 39, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. He is approximately 5′11″ and weighs about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Luke Brown is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGC. The license plate is a switched plate that is possibly upside down on the vehicle.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911.
All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
