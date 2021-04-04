LSP issues Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 4-year-old boy missing from Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from Lafourche Parish on Saturday.
State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 4-year-old Elyk Brown.
The boy’s non-custodial father, 39-year-old Luke Brown, is wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning in connection with his disappearance.
Elyk was last seen with Luke Brown on Highway 1 in Raceland and is believed to be in imminent danger.
Elyk Brown is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.
Luke Brown is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′11″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac with the Louisiana license plate 653EGC. The license plate is switched plate that may be displayed upside down on the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elyk or Luke Brown, they are asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-4200 or call 911.
