LSU falls to 1-8 in SEC play after being swept by No. 1 Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fought hard in the third game of the series against No. 1 Vanderbilt, but ultimately could not get the clutch hit when they needed it and have fallen to 1-8 in Southeastern Conference.
Vanderbilt (23-4, 8-1 SEC) continued to flex their muscles against LSU (17-11, 1-8 SEC) as they swept the Tigers in a 5-4 win on Saturday, April 3. Although it wasn’t quite the scores the previous two games were the Commodores showed they could win close games.
LSU had a chance to potentially tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 5-3. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out with Gavin Dugas up to bat, he would score Tre’ Morgan on a sac-fly, but Cade Doughty would pop up to the catcher to end the game.
The Tigers did do something they haven’t been able to do all series as they took their first lead over Vanderbilt in the bottom of the second inning as Dugas hit a solo home run to left center to make it 1-0.
The lead was short lived though as the Commodores answered with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to take a 2-1 advantage. Vanderbilt answered with another run with a RBI single to make it 3-1.
LSU was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Brody Drost came up with an RBI single to make it 3-2. The Tigers then added another run as Morgan was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-3.
Vanderbilt broke the 3-3 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 5-3. During the three game series the Commodores collected 42 total hits and 29 runs.
The Tigers got a strong outing from starting pitcher AJ Labas who threw 5.1 innings, struck out seven batters, and allowed three runs on nine hits.
LSU will return to action on Tuesday, April 6 against McNeese State, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.