Nicholls falls in offensive shootout against McNeese

The last two went to Dixon as the Colonels needed just 1:31 to make it a 37-31 game. On the next possession, McNeese was a play away from a three-and-out when McMahon broke free on a 3rd-and-2 rush and took it the length of the field to push the lead back to two scores. McNeese missed the two-point conversion, but the defense got two stops before intercepting a Scott pass on 4th-and-long.