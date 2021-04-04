Nicondra: Beautiful Easter weather rolls into work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Glorious weather for the region this Easter weekend and it looks like we’ll get at least one more day. Beautiful conditions stick around for Monday with plenty of sunshine, but it will be just a tad warmer with more humidity. Expect overnight lows to hold in the 50s for most with afternoon highs back in the middle 70s. Dewpoints continue to rise through the overnight into Tuesday on southeasterly winds. Cloud cover also increases a bit each day. By Tuesday afternoon there should be enough moisture to trigger a few showers across the region. Spotty rain coverage will pick up through the week as we await the next big cold front to clear things out and put high pressure back in control. After Tuesday it looks like we will need umbrellas on and off into next weekend with temperatures ramping back up into the 80s for highs.