Nicondra: Spectacular weather for Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday was amazing with comfortably cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Easter Sunday is expected to be a bit nicer even with temperatures approaching the middle 70s after a cool start in the upper 40s and 50s for sunrise services. Dry conditions will dominate with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be similar as highs edge up a few more degrees.
Tuesday we can expect more moisture to return on southeasterly winds. A few spotty showers are not out of the question beginning Tuesday afternoon. Warmth and moisture will build through the week with a wave of energy pushing through Thursday bringing a better chance at rain across the region.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.