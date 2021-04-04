Nicondra: Spectacular weather for Easter Sunday

Sunny and warm for the holiday

Pleasant conditions through the day after a chilly start. (Source: WVUE Weather)
By Nicondra Norwood | April 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 7:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday was amazing with comfortably cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Easter Sunday is expected to be a bit nicer even with temperatures approaching the middle 70s after a cool start in the upper 40s and 50s for sunrise services. Dry conditions will dominate with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be similar as highs edge up a few more degrees.

Tuesday we can expect more moisture to return on southeasterly winds. A few spotty showers are not out of the question beginning Tuesday afternoon. Warmth and moisture will build through the week with a wave of energy pushing through Thursday bringing a better chance at rain across the region.

