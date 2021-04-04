Parishioners flock to Easter Mass with laxed restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christians all across the region joined each other in fellowship on Easter Sunday under far fewer restrictions than this time last year.
Churches today took full advantage of their relaxed occupancy limits, with Jefferson Parish having no limitations and Orleans operating at 75% capacity.
“If you ever watched it on a computer, and you come actually face to face, it’s a different world,” said Lou Moyer, who attended Easter Mass at St. Benilde Catholic Church with his wife.
Still, those in attendance were required to wear masks.
“We’ve had our vaccines as well,” said John Windham while heading to St. Francis Catholic Church in Metairie with his wife and three boys.
“We feel safer.”
“And it’s a holy place. So we’ll take our chances,” said Jessica Windham.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans spread a message of hope to be used as a beacon for those looking to find their way out of these troubled times.
FOX 8 recently spoke to Archbishop Gregory Aymond about his Easter Sermon.
He says the holiday is always about the resurrection, but that can also be applied to present day.
“The tomb is empty,” said the Archbishop.
“Well the stone was not rolled back so that Jesus could get out of the tomb and be raised from the dead. The stone was rolled back so that we could go into the tomb and see that the crucified Christ, the dead Christ was no longer there, he had been raised to new life.”
No matter the place of worship, parishioners say it’s the people who are helping to lift their spirits.
“Just giving everybody ease, and unity, and love,” said John Windham.
“You know all of this stuff that’s been thrown at us, especially the pandemic, which is so current to us, we just put it in gods hands,” said Jessica Windham.
