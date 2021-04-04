Tulane focuses on pass-heavy offense in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In 2020, Michael Pratt accounted for 28 touchdowns total. Twenty through the air, and eight on the ground. This spring, the sophomore is looking to amp those passing stats up with a new offensive look.
“A lot of those throws you saw today were a lot of tempo stuff. A lot of that stuff is when we get man-on-man, one-on-one coverage. That’s what we’re looking for, that’s what we want. So we had a lot of that today. But we just got to win, and I got to give him a good ball. That’s stuff we’re going to work on all summer long. That’s going to be huge for us next season. Because a lot of teams are going to play us man. At that point, we’re going to be really confident we can win those, and start making them play different defense’s on those,” said Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.
Pratt’s No. 1 target, Deuce Watts, is primed for a big 2021 campaign also.
“Y’all got a surprise coming. I’m just looking to make a whole lot more plays. I needed this year to learn a lot, pick up on speed. Players see a whole lot better coming from JUCO. I think I’m going to have a whole lot better season,” Tulane WR Deuce Watts.
Tulane starts the regular season with a big matchup here at Yulman Stadium. They face Big 12 power Oklahoma.
