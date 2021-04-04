Tulane focuses on pass-heavy offense in 2021

“A lot of those throws you saw today were a lot of tempo stuff. A lot of that stuff is when we get man-on-man, one-on-one coverage. That’s what we’re looking for, that’s what we want. So we had a lot of that today. But we just got to win, and I got to give him a good ball. That’s stuff we’re going to work on all summer long. That’s going to be huge for us next season. Because a lot of teams are going to play us man. At that point, we’re going to be really confident we can win those, and start making them play different defense’s on those,” said Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.