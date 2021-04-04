Two shootings overnight leaves one person dead, two others injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight that left one person dead and two others injured.
NOPD says the first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Banks Street and Carrollton Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The second shooting was reported by NOPD just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Canal Street and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, one of the victims and a woman was involved in an altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot both of the victims. The female and the suspect were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.
Police are not searching for woman and the suspect who were captured on surveillance video near the scene.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
