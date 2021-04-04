Zack: Beautiful Easter Sunday weather

You certainly need to get out and enjoy the day as the end of the weekend will also bring an end to this pleasant weather pattern. It’s back to work on Monday and slowly but surely the humidity is set to return. Now I do believe the back to work forecast will still be a nice one but by Tuesday, the warmer and more humid conditions will be back. In fact, enough moisture may return to the area to get a few showers or maybe a downpour in that Tuesday forecast.