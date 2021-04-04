Zack: Beautiful Easter Sunday weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather on Easter Sunday literally can’t get much better than this as we will see plentiful sunshine today with highs climbing into the 70s.
You certainly need to get out and enjoy the day as the end of the weekend will also bring an end to this pleasant weather pattern. It’s back to work on Monday and slowly but surely the humidity is set to return. Now I do believe the back to work forecast will still be a nice one but by Tuesday, the warmer and more humid conditions will be back. In fact, enough moisture may return to the area to get a few showers or maybe a downpour in that Tuesday forecast.
As we go through the upcoming week, the pattern will turn more unsettled especially by week’s end. Come Thursday and Friday a storm system will cross the nation dragging a cold front down to us. This will lead to some rain and storm chances but the exact timing is still in question. Just note, the end of the weekend and start of the week will be close to A+ weather while the end of it, not so much.
Have a wonderful Easter!
