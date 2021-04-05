Divers discover World War II Navy ship

PHILIPPINES (WVUE) - Divers discover a World War II Navy ship in the world’s deepest shipwreck diver off the coast of The Philippines.
Crews explored and photographed the U.S.S. Johnston. The ship lies 21,000 feet below the sea.
The company who orchestrated the dive says the U.S.S. Johnston sunk on Oct. 25, 1944 during a battle with Japanese forces.
The destroyer was found in water 62 percent deeper than the Titanic.
