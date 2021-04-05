THE INVESTIGATORS: LWC flagged by legislative auditor for potential improper unemployment payments

“Our commitment and tenacity will not cease,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie in response to the findings. “We have seen an incredible amount of need during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and our number one priority from the beginning has been making sure that the people who are eligible for benefits receive them. We know that things like unreported PPP wages, vacation, and sick time have been consistent issues. That being said, the most important thing for us has been making sure that people have a roof over their heads and food on their tables.”