Jefferson Parish launches vaccine campaign for hard-to-reach groups including those homebound

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish Government has launched a number of programs to increase access to individuals in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, including a Homebound Vaccination Program for those who are bedbound and a Paratransit Vaccination Program for those who have mobility issues.
“We are working to break down barriers and increase access so that as many people as possible can get a COVID vaccine,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Now is a critical time in our fight against COVID and the vaccine is our way to play defense so that we can return to normal and protect our loved ones.”
The Homebound Vaccination Program was developed in order to ensure all individuals who are bedbound have access to get a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who are bedbound can call 504-518-4020 to make an appointment Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Through a partnership with Ochsner Health, Ready Responders will administer the vaccine to bedbound individuals at their homes.
In addition to vaccine deliveries, Jefferson Parish will also provide paratransit services to those who have mobility problems that want a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who qualify for transportation include people who are unable to drive due to disabilities (i.e. people who need mobility aids like wheelchairs, walkers or canes to move freely and safely).
These individuals can also call 504-518-4020 (M-F from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) to make an appointment for transportation to a healthcare facility near them. Participating healthcare partners include JenCare in Kenner, Metairie and Gretna (Terrytown area); Oak Street Health in Metairie; and Our Community Health in Gretna.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.