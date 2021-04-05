Locals react to COVID-19 “double mutant” discovered in California

“In-state, there’s a lot more genomic sequencing happening both in the state lab in Baton Rouge, with partners as well like LSU, Tulane, Ochsner, Pennington, all have the capability to do genomic sequencing now, so a lot more than we had really a couple of months ago but I think a lot more room to grow because this type of sequencing is going to be important not only for COVID but, you know, to build capacity for the next thing as well,” Kanter stated.