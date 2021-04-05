Nicondra: More humidity and rain returns to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend we will see a bit of a change ahead. The rest of Monday will still be delightful with plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. Moisture is on the increase as high pressure slips a bit more to the east allowing for a more southeasterly flow. The increased moisture will provide fuel for showers beginning Tuesday afternoon.
In the meantime expect Monday’s high temperatures to hover in the middle 70s. Overnight lows moving into Tuesday stay mild in the 50s and even some low 60s. Tuesday will be warm with highs closer to 80. Rain should hold off until late in the afternoon.
Expect to have a chance for rain each day with the highest coverage on Thursday into Friday with the next upper level low skirting the region to the north.
