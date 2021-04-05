Pres. Biden’s $2T infrastructure proposal includes money for Amtrak’s passenger train line connecting BR and NO

“A lot of the travel will be from the cities in between. So, if you live in Laplace, you might come to Baton Rouge on the train. If you’re in Gonzales, you might think about going to New Orleans, think about going to a Saints’ game. You get on the train [and] 45 minutes to an hour later, you’re sitting there and you’re a block-and-a-half from the Superdome,” Spain added.