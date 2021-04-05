REPORT: LSU senior offensive analyst leaving for NFL job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New York Giants are hiring LSU senior offensive analyst Russ Callaway and he is expected to accept a role as an offensive assistant with the Giants according to AL.com reporter Matt Zenitz.
Callaway was the offensive coordinator at Samford for five seasons before joining the Tigers in 2020.
Last season Callaway worked closely with then offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and head coach Ed Orgeron promoted Callaway to senior offensive analyst.
LSU still have offensive analyst Jorge Munoz, Mark Hutson, Carter Sheridan, Collin D’Angelo, Tyler Tettleton and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron on the staff.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.