Saints draft options at #28: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sitting at #28 in the first round, this week we’ll preview the possibilities the Saints could have if they stay at that spot.
Zaven Collins LB, Tulsa
Collins has great size at 6′4 and 260 pounds. At his pro day he clocked a 4.67 forty yard dash showing that he carries that size well. On the field, Collins is a true three-down linebacker who is disruptive in the run game and can rush the passer. He also has great range in coverage with four interceptions last season.
The Saints have a need at linebacker after cutting Kwon Alexander. With Alex Anzalone signing in Detroit, they also have depth issues. Behind DeMario Davis, they have: Zack Baun, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, Chase Hansen and Wynton McManis.
Collins is currently projected to go in the latter part of the first round. If he’s still on the board at 28, the Saints should strongly consider taking him.
