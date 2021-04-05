Shelby: One more perfect day!

Today will be very similar to the gorgeous weekend we enjoyed. Highs will top out in the upper 70s still with fairly low humidity and no rain.
Spotty rain chances return Tuesday along with highs near 80 and some humidity. Just a stray shower is possible during the day Wednesday, but the humidity and temperatures will continue to rise.
Thursday and Friday, a frontal boundary will move slowly through the area sparking up rain and storms.
Drier weather returns by the weekend with highs near normal in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.