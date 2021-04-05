Weather turns stormy later this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not much in the way of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stray shower here or there will be possible but otherwise the main headline will be more clouds and humidity. Temperatures will hover around 80.
The first of several disturbances this week will likely arrive overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday. The timing for rain and storms remains highly uncertain for later this week but additional storminess is likely for Friday and Saturday.
A drier pattern may be possible beginning Sunday.
