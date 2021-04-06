Family friend of woman alleging sexual harassment says he was just helping out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family friend for an alleged victim of sexual misconduct reportedly asked for $100,000 in hush money from LSU. The demand was allegedly made to university officials in 2017 after allegations that former LSU football player Derrius Guice sexually harassed 74-year-old Gloria Scott at the Superdome.
Scott claims in December 2017, Guice asked her for sex following a football game at the Superdome, where she was working as a security officer. In March 2021, Scott gave emotional testimony recounting these allegations before a state senate committee holding hearings about potential sexual misconduct at LSU.
“I think about it all the time. I can still see him standing in front of me and saying these horrible things to me,” she said at that hearing.
According to 2017 text messages, voicemails, and phone recordings recently obtained by FOX 8 through a public record request with the university, Scott and a family friend-- Cleavon Williams-- acting on her behalf-- allegedly demanded the university to not allow Guice to play in the 2017 Citrus Bowl game or the school pay Scott $100,000 to stay quiet.
“LSU didn’t want to participate in that matter at all,” Williams said.
FOX 8 spoke to Williams about those recorded conversations with LSU and he said he was just helping out a family friend.
“What’s interesting about hearing nothing, I was just trying to alleviate and stop Ms. Scott from going to the media. I didn’t want it to be a black eye on LSU and that’s how you know I end up trying to alleviate and I followed their lead on trying to resolve it,” he said.
In a 2017 phone call between Williams and LSU Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar, and LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, Segar said, “It honestly seems like blackmail.”
Williams responded saying it wasn’t blackmailing and goes on to say it is, “Straightforward. We don’t have to sugarcoat it. It is what it is.”
Later in that recorded conversation, Williams asks Segar, “What is the value of Derrius Guice playing in the Citrus Bowl?” Asking that they take it from there.
New reports from FOX 8′s sister station in Baton Rouge WAFB said Ms. Scott denied asking for the alleged hush money from LSU. Williams tells FOX 8 that LSU never paid any money.
State Senator Sharon Hewitt (R)- District One sits on the Select Committee on Women and Children. She said she was in the room when Scott made her tearful testimony. She also listened to the recorded phone calls, which she believes won’t change anything.
“We’re not going to quit until we believe what we have is the full truth,” said Hewitt. “I don’t think it changes anything. I think LSU clearly stated on that recording that Ms. Scott had never directly asked them for money. She only wanted the player to be held out from the bowl game.”
However, FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said the recordings could be a game changer.
“You name it a lot of things but this appears to be in some form classic extortion as you look at the Louisiana criminal code,” said Raspanti.
He said if this was a scheme and Scott knew about it, she could possibly face charges.
“The legislature may still want to bring people in and ask them questions, but I think the whole tenor of this thing may have changed,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senator Hewitt said she believes Scott and thinks the family friend was taking it in the wrong direction.
“I think he saw an opportunity,” she said. “I don’t think he was really representing Ms. Scott’s views or her desire to be represented.”
Hewitt added there is still a fundamental issue of mishandling and even perhaps coverup by LSU, which she said she hopes to come to light this week when LSU officials are scheduled to answer questions about Scott’s allegations.
The state Senate Committee on Women and Children has asked LSU for a response by the end of day Tuesday, April 6, 2021. They hope LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will attend the committee meeting scheduled later this week to answer questions.
