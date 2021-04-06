More job openings in the metro area now than before the pandemic, says GNO Inc.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Greater New Orleans Inc. says there are more job openings in the metro area now than before the pandemic.
But some business owners say people are not applying.
GNO Inc. says data shows job postings for March were nine percent higher than postings last February before COVID restrictions were put in place.
For March 2021, online job postings in the region were at nearly 50,000. Greater New Orleans has experienced nine consecutive months of continued growth in online job postings – the longest such streak since data has been tracked (2016).
However, local restaurants say they’re struggling to find servers, cooks and dishwashers as more people are dining out.
The owners of Drago’s and Andrea’s believe enhanced unemployment benefits make it easier for some to stay home.
“The only problem we have right now is that we can’t get people to work. We need more people to work,” said Chef Andrea Apuuzo.
Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich says recent stimulus checks have also caused more people to want to go out and spend money in restaurants like his, making the labor shortage that much more challenging.
“One of the things I spoke to the governor about is Louisiana working. Those guys need to do their due diligence and make sure we’re good to say hey, I can’t get a job,” said Cvitanovich.
