Nicondra: A few showers across the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised heat and humidity is settled across the region with dew points up around 70 degrees meaning there is plenty of moisture around to fuel showers. Most of the activity around today is fairly light and fast splash and dash variety. We will continue to see similar conditions into the late afternoon and early evening.
Warm temperatures are expected as well with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark. A wetter pattern will be in place for the week ahead with more moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico on southeasterly winds and several upper level disturbances moving past allowing for showers to develop.
Wednesday we will likely see mostly dry conditions for the majority of the day with a higher risk for storms late into the overnight and Thursday morning. Expect warm temperatures in the 80s through the week.
