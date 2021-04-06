NOPD: Man killed, woman injured in N.O. East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An early morning shooting killed one man and injured a woman, New Orleans Police say.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the in the 6700 block of Foch Road.
The adult male was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the adult female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
