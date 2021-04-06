Overtime Podcast #232 - Saints’ Potential First Round Targets & LSU Baseball’s Historic Struggle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are just four weeks away from bringing in a fresh crop of rookies at the NFL Draft while LSU Baseball’s 2021 campaign is off to a historically bad start to the SEC schedule. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss both topics in the latest edition of the podcast.
Fazende on the variety of options up for consideration with the Saints’ first round selection:
“Picking 28th is very tricky because you’re at this intersection of late first round to early second round grades. It’s a very tricky spot to be picking because not every year do you have 32 first-round-graded players, some years you have more than 32 first-round-graded players so the grades can be a little all over the place and that’s why if you read these mocks, there’s a different names for the Saints every day.”
Hagan on LSU’s 1-8 start to SEC play, the worst since 1969:
“They’ve played some of the better competition but that’s the SEC, you’re hard-pressed to find teams that aren’t in the top fifteen yearly, not just this year because of the extra year of eligibility of COVID. Any given year, you’ll find, usually, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, I could go on, in that top fifteen. LSU should be better than this. Their baseball history says so, I think their talent says so, their coaching experience says so but they’re just not getting it done.”
