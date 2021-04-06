Overtime Podcast #232 - Saints’ Potential First Round Targets & LSU Baseball’s Historic Struggle

“They’ve played some of the better competition but that’s the SEC, you’re hard-pressed to find teams that aren’t in the top fifteen yearly, not just this year because of the extra year of eligibility of COVID. Any given year, you’ll find, usually, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, I could go on, in that top fifteen. LSU should be better than this. Their baseball history says so, I think their talent says so, their coaching experience says so but they’re just not getting it done.”