Shelby: Warmer with spotty rain possible today

A few spotty showers are possible today and Wednesday. Otherwise, you’ll notice the higher humidity and more clouds around. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
The first of several disturbances this week will likely arrive overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday. A few strong storms are possible in this line.
The timing for rain and storms after that remains uncertain, but additional storminess is likely both Friday and Saturday.
A drier pattern may be possible beginning Sunday behind a weak cold front.
