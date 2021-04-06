Vehicle burglary in Treme quickly turns violent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle burglary unfolded near the intersection of Broad Street and Bienville Street. It quickly escalated and could have been very serious.
Right now, police are investigating the incident as a burglary, but the video is shocking.
It was just after Noon when someone broke into a car in front of a mechanic shop Monday. Moments later, a man came running from the mechanic shop and tried to stop the burglar. The two got into a tussle.
The man told FOX 8, his intentions were to hold the robber there until police could arrive. But, within seconds, the robber’s accomplice appeared with a high powered gun. He pointed it at the man and told him to let the burglar go. The man did, and they jumped into a get away car and took off.
“Basically when I had him, I turned and I could see out of the corner of my eye. I saw this guy running towards me, and that’s when I knew I had to back off. I process things real well. If I could have done something I would have done something, but i knew it was time for me to back away, and hopefully the guys didn’t shoot me out of spite,” says the victim.
“It’s sad right now. They don’t have a care in the world. In the past, it was night time. Now it’s broad daylight. They don’t mind robbing you in broad light. They’ll have cars going up and down the street, and they’re still doing this act,” says former NOPD Officer, Justin Brown.
This unfolded in the middle of the day, just off a busy intersection at Broad and Bienville. Police tell us they’re actively investigating the case.
If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
