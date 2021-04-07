COVID-19 vaccines available in several parishes this week

Ochsner will be giving out vaccines Wednesday, April 7 at St. Mary of Angles School Gymnasium located at 2225 Congress Street in New Orleans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to individuals 16 years or older. Appointments are preferred. Please call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org to schedule. Eligible community members in need of assistance can receive free Uber rides.