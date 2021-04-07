COVID-19 vaccines available in several parishes this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Nearly 20 percent of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
Another 27 percent have gotten a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
It comes as the White House directs states make the vaccine available to all adults this month.
As of this week, more than 2 million doses have been administered in Louisiana; averaging around 31,000 a day.
There are several vaccination events across the area Wednesday.
St. Bernard Parish Hospital will be offering both walk-ups from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-thru vaccinations from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You don’t need an appointment.
Nearly 14 percent of people are completely vaccinated in St. Bernard and another roughly 24 percent have started with the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.
Ochsner will be giving out vaccines Wednesday, April 7 at St. Mary of Angles School Gymnasium located at 2225 Congress Street in New Orleans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to individuals 16 years or older. Appointments are preferred. Please call 844-888-2772 or visit myochsner.org to schedule. Eligible community members in need of assistance can receive free Uber rides.
The push comes as President Biden moves up the deadline for states to open vaccination registration for all adults to April 19th; two weeks earlier than originally planned.
But as the administration says three million shots are going into arms per day, Biden says many more still need to get vaccinated before ending the pandemic.
Tomorrow, April, 8, Jefferson Parish will be administering the Moderna vaccine at the Alario Center. The second dose is on Thursday, May 6.
The online registration portal is open for reservations and will only remain open until all vaccine appointments are filled.
Go to covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net to make an appointment. Individuals who do not have access to register online can call the Jefferson Parish COVID Call Center at 504-518-4020.
Please note that the preferred method of registration is through the website; the phone line should only be used by those who do not have access to the online registration system.
Terrebonne General Medical Center has vaccination appointments available for Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Appointments are required. To schedule, call 873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.
In St. Charles Parish, vaccines are available Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Bell Baptist Church in Luling.
Sign up by calling 800-228-9409.
St. John Parish will be giving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday, April 9 at New Wine Christian Fellowship at 1929 Airline Highway in LaPlace.
The drive-thru vaccination event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register call 800-228-9409, 800-228-9409.
