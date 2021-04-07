1 dead after bar fight turns fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is looking into what led up to a bar fight in southwest Lubbock that left one person dead.
Police say the victim was 28-year-old Timothy Bailey.
They were called around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Chips Sports Bar in the 5100 block of 69th Street. That is where they found Bailey shot multiple times.
He was taken to Covenant health by emergency responders, according to LPD. That is where he was later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation found the incident started with an argument inside the bar between Bailey and a group of others. They were asked to leave the bar, and went into the parking lot.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. No arrests have been made in this case.
No other information is available at the moment.
