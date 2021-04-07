Feds launch Title IX compliance probe at LSU

“The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened a directed investigation to examine whether the Louisiana State University is in compliance with the requirements of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) with regard to the university’s response to student complaints of sexual assault and harassment,” said a spokesman with the US Department of Education. “There has been extensive media coverage of the university’s potential mishandling of complaints of sexual assault, including allegations that university officials ignored sexual assault allegations made against former athletes. The US Department of Justice recently referred these allegations to OCR for review. OCR’s investigation will examine the university’s handling of student complaints of sexual assault and harassment from the 2018-2019 academic year to present.”