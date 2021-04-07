One man dragged, another woman run over in two violent car thefts in Mid-city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two alleged victims of violent crimes are recovering after having their cars stolen in Mid-city.
A Metairie man says he was shot at and dragged by car thieves along Bayou Saint John while he was helping his son with car trouble. He is one of two alleged victims in Mid-city on Tuesday, April 6.
“I ran two houses down the street with him and that’s when he popped at me with a gun and took a shot at me,” says the victim. “At that point, I was almost out of running speed and I had to let go.”
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Moss Street and Wilson Drive, the man says he sustained abrasions on his arms and his legs after being dragged and fired at by car thieves who had just stolen his 2011 navy blue Toyota Tundra. He says he was helping his son get his car started when it happened.
“When I heard the gunshots I thought it was over,” the man’s son says. “It was difficult trying to describe this to the operator not knowing if [my dad] was shot or what was going on.”
The victim says the suspects were two men around 19 years old wearing masks.
“It’s sad that young people have to resort to sticking a gun in your face,” he said.
Two hours later, witnesses say two men stole a woman’s tan Honda SUV at Toulouse Street and N. Dupre Street.
“She was complaining about her hip, she had bleeding from her head, and both her legs were pretty chewed up,” said a man who worked nearby.
Witnesses say it happened around 3 p.m.
“I was talking with the lady. She was shopping at the Mardi Gras Place. Guys jumped out of a car that was passing and pulled her out of her car and took her car and ran over her with her own car,” the witness said.
New Orleans police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery.
“I saw the same car coming back and slow down and look at the victim and took off very quick,” said another man, who worked nearby on Toulouse.
The injured woman was taken away in an ambulance. No word on her condition.
