Pedestrian struck and killed on LA 22 in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in Ponchatoula.
According to State Police, the pedestrian, who has been identified as 39-year-old Scott Gagnon of Maine, was walking westbound in the center of the eastbound lane of LA 22 around 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota Carolla traveling eastbound. Gagnon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
State Police says the driver showed no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation and toxicology test are pending.
