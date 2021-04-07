QB Eli Holstein pulls in LSU offer before ever taking a varsity snap

“First of all, you have to look at the pedigree he comes from. Obviosly his brother is at Louisiana Tech, his dad played at LSU. Eli might be the most talented of the whole family. So bragging rights for the youngest. Eli has a fantastic arm. He has so much arm talent and arm strength. He can place it anywhere on the field. Finally his first year starting at Zachary. I think he impressed. Even though numbers aren’t exactly there. He showed a lot with injuries, COVID, different circumstances. He’s a true dual-threat. He can sling it downfield. He’s got a gunslinger mentality. But he also has a ton of poise, patient with his throws. Where his arm strength really shows, his ability to make those difficult throws. Pro-style throws, outside the numbers,” said Rivals recruiting writer Sam Spiegelman.