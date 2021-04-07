Shelby: Strong storms possible late tonight

A couple of stray showers are possible today, but most will just notice the humidity and extra clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees again.
Late tonight and into early Thursday, a line of storms will cross the area. A few storms could be strong early Thursday morning. Then, it looks like we’ll be mostly dry and even see sunshine for the rest of your Thursday. Spotty storms will be around on Friday.
A much stronger storm system arrives on Saturday. Heavy downpours and a few severe storms will be possible.
Short-lived dry skies for Sunday before a few more storms pop up early next week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.