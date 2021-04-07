Southeastern campus stabbing suspect bonds out; still enrolled in classes

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A female Southeastern Louisiana University student has bonded out of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and is still enrolled in classes following a campus stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday night that resulted in her arrest as a suspect, said Chief Michael Beckner.
According to a report provided by Beckner, Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom, was arrested after University Police responded to a disturbance call about an incident on the third floor of Louisiana Hall. When police arrived they found Draven Upchurch, an LSU student visiting on campus, had been stabbed multiple times.
A motive for the attack has not been made known at this time as the matter is currently under investigation by SLU PD. The police report calls the student and non-student “dating partners” and describes Johnson’s demeanor as “worried”.
Both the non-student and student were taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment before Johnson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery. Upchurch remained at North Oaks for surgery and was listed in critical condition the night of the incident, the police report said.
Upchurch’s mother, Angie D. Autin-Fasullo, has posted updates about her son on social media on the page of a business she owns, Honey’s Snoball Shack of Abita, and says that she does not want to be “silent” about what happened to her son. In her most recent Facebook post made today at 3:57 p.m., Autin-Fasullo said that Upchurch’s surgery had been successful and that his abdomen was now closed and he no longer needs oxygen.
Autin-Fasullo also shared that the Blood Center is accepting donations for Upchurch at their Hammond and Covington locations. The Blood Center of Covington shared more about Upchurch’s medical condition on a Facebook event for this Saturday’s blood drive. According to the information given, Upchurch was stabbed eight times, making contact with his lungs, stomach and colon.
For more information about this weekend’s blood drives, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.