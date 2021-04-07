St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Violet man

VIOLET (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 31-year-old Violet man who has been missing since last week, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Donald Titus was last seen on Friday, April 2, at around 5:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 3400 block of Angelique Drive in Violet.
He was wearing blue jeans, black and white shoes and a black t-shirt.
Titus drives a silver 2016 GMC Sierra crew-cab pickup truck with license plate C914612.
Titus is 6′2′ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Titus is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.
