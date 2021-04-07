Suspect wanted for attempted murder of Ponchatoula woman turns himself in to authorities

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - A man wanted for the attempted murder of a Ponchatoula woman turned himself in to authorities today, said Ponchatoula Police Public Information Officer Megen Berner.
Brandy Hogan, 49, of Hammond, is accused of firing shots at Plum Street and Jackson Road that struck one woman in the head while sitting in a vehicle. A young child and a man were also in the car but they remained unharmed after the incident.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Berner said.
Hogan, a convicted felon with a history of illegal drug arrests, was officially charged with three counts of second-degree attempted murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
