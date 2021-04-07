66-year-old man reported missing; last seen at public restroom at New Orleans park

66-year-old man reported missing; last seen at public restroom at New Orleans park
James Wilson, 66 (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)
By Nicole Mumphrey | April 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 12:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

The NOPD says 66-year-old James Wilson walked into the public restrooms inside of Woldenberg Park. When the reporting person went to locate him, Wilson was not there.

Wilson is described as a black male standing about 6′0″ and weighing about 114 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown bowler hat, brown jacket, brown pants and a plain orange t-shirt.

Anyone with additional information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.