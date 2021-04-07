66-year-old man reported missing; last seen at public restroom at New Orleans park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is seeking assistance in locating a missing man.
The NOPD says 66-year-old James Wilson walked into the public restrooms inside of Woldenberg Park. When the reporting person went to locate him, Wilson was not there.
Wilson is described as a black male standing about 6′0″ and weighing about 114 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown bowler hat, brown jacket, brown pants and a plain orange t-shirt.
Anyone with additional information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
