Zack: Stormy pattern begins overnight tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A stormy pattern is set to take hold of our weather over the next few days as the spring storm season kicks into gear.
Most of the day today will be on the quiet side albeit very warm. Highs will soar well into the 80s with the humidity making it feel quite uncomfortable out there. A random shower is not out of the question however the better rain chances hold off until later tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the northern portion of the state in an enhanced risk for severe weather as a line of storms is expected to organize there later this afternoon.
That line of storms will then move into our area during the middle of the night bringing some risk for severe weather. These storms are expected to be weakening on approach but one or two storm cells may produce strong winds or a torando. Make sure you have a way to be alerted of the severe weather while you are sleeping.
These storms will be in and out on Thursday morning so the forecast does improve dramatically later in the day. Unfortunately more stormy weather is anticipated going into Friday and for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Those early weekend storms will also bring a severe weather risk to the area.
