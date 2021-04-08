Elderly man dies in Slidell house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials say one man is dead after a house caught on fire in Slidell.
According to St. Tammany Fire District #1, the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on Thurs., April 8 on Ranch Road.
Firefighters arrived on scene in about three minutes and had the fire under control by 8:45 a.m.
Neighbors called 911 and reported hearing several explosions inside the home.
One man was found inside the home and pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
