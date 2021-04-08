Pelicans embarrassed by the Nets in front of a national TV audience

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In front of national televison audience the Pelicans suffered an absolute beatdown at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. There’s zero positives to take out of a 28-point loss.
“We got dominated at both ends of the floor. Totally dominated. We couldn’t get out to the three-point line. Our defense was absurd. They totally dominated us. If you got a question go ahead and ask it. But that’s going to be my answer every question,” said Pels head coach Stan Van Gundy.
A depleted roster is part of the reason New Orleans is sitting on a two-game losing streak. The Pels were without core guys Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kira Lewis, Jr.
“I don’t like what we’ve done the last two games, but it’s also not the same team where we thought we were making the progress. It’s not the same team. We’re playing nine guys. Four of them aren’t there right now. So it’s not the same team, so it’s hard to judge. You’re judging apples and oranges really. But that doesn’t mean I’m giving us a pass. We haven’t been good the last two games,” said Van Gundy.
The contest also marked the return of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. He went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.
“Well we weren’t stopping them before, and obviously they became harder to stop with him. But it wasn’t like we were shutting them down, and he came in and got them going. He added to what was going on. He’s a great, great player,” said Van Gundy.
