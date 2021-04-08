Pelicans embarrassed by the Nets in front of a national TV audience

“I don’t like what we’ve done the last two games, but it’s also not the same team where we thought we were making the progress. It’s not the same team. We’re playing nine guys. Four of them aren’t there right now. So it’s not the same team, so it’s hard to judge. You’re judging apples and oranges really. But that doesn’t mean I’m giving us a pass. We haven’t been good the last two games,” said Van Gundy.