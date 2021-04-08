Shelby: Strong storms move out, warm & humid day ahead

As strong storms and downpours continue to move out of the area, drier skies will prevail for the rest of your Thursday. It will be quite humid, and with some sunshine, very warm too. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
A much stronger storm system arrives late Friday night and into Saturday. Heavy rain and severe storms will be possible.
A drier pattern is likely beginning Sunday and possibly lasting into Monday. More unsettled weather is likely for the middle of next week with a chance for showers or storms each day.
