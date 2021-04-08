Shell Norco says situation is “stable” after smoke sighted

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson from the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex said that the situation is being stabilized after smoke was reportedly seen from their campus.
Around 3 p.m., there was a loss of site steam boilers which necessitated shutting down several operating units and resulted in elevated flaring with smoking, the spokesperson said.
“We are currently working to safely stabilize operations,” said External Relations Manager Rochelle Touchard. “Air monitoring around the site’s perimeter and in the community has been initiated. No off-site impacts have been detected. There are no injuries as a result of this incident and all appropriate agencies have been notified. The cause of the incident will be investigated.”
Touchard said that Shell is focused on ensuring the safety of the community, our employees and protecting the environment.
