Two separate incidents at the same gas station unfold as women are pumping gas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It’s happening across New Orleans, vehicle burglaries and even car thefts unfolding as people are pumping gas. Two incidents happened at the Shell Gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street in a matter of days. The latest incident happened Wednesday when a woman was pumping gas. A car pulled up and a man got out and opened her car door. He went for her purse. The woman realized what was going on and she began fighting the burglar. The two tussled over the purse, but the burglar ended up with it. He jumped into the get-a-way car and they left.
On Monday, a woman pumping gas at the same Shell station nearly became a victim. A Honda SUV quickly pulled up alongside her Jeep. She says what appeared to be a young man or teenager jumped out and tried to open her door, but the doors were locked. The woman told FOX 8, she saw what he was doing and then she says, she glanced over to the getaway car, and she says the driver had a gun. The would-be burglar jumped back into the SUV, but instead of driving off, they simply pulled around and tried to approach another vehicle where a woman was pumping gas.
“As soon as they turned to go to the next vehicle, I held my hand on the horn and tried to alert the other female that somebody was trying to get into her vehicle. She was like, ‘I don’t know what to do, ‘What’s going on? Then the vehicle took off, " says the victim.
The would-be burglars took off empty handed, but the victim was shaken. She said, she wants people, especially women, to take notice of how quickly this can unfold. The NOPD has recently sent out warnings about this type of activity. The NOPD says you should never leave your keys in your vehicle while pumping gas, lock your doors, and never leave your vehicle unattended. The NOPD is now investigating both of these incidents. If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.