Two separate incidents at the same gas station unfold as women are pumping gas

On Monday, a woman pumping gas at the same Shell station nearly became a victim. A Honda SUV quickly pulled up alongside her Jeep. She says what appeared to be a young man or teenager jumped out and tried to open her door, but the doors were locked. The woman told FOX 8, she saw what he was doing and then she says, she glanced over to the getaway car, and she says the driver had a gun. The would-be burglar jumped back into the SUV, but instead of driving off, they simply pulled around and tried to approach another vehicle where a woman was pumping gas.