Two shot on I-610 near Broad Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans that sent two people to the hospital.
According to a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 8 on I-610 westbound near the Broad Street exit.
All westbound lanes between Elysian Fields and Broad Street were shut down for a period of time following the shooting.
The two victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not readily available, officials say.
