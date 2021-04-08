Zack: Another round of storms for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a difference the weather can make in just a few short hours as the stormy start has given way to a beautiful Thursday.
Unfortunately it won’t last all that long as the boundary that pushed offshore with those storms earlier this morning will come back north as a warm front later tonight. This will load the atmosphere back up for another round of rough weather going into the first half of the weekend. Now most of Friday looks overall quiet although we do have a chance for a passing storm or two. It’s Friday night going into Saturday, that’s when the next batch of widespread storm activity is expected.
The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our area in a Slight/Enhanced Level 2 or 3 out of 5 for severe weather with this event. The timing brings the worst of the weather into our region after midnight Friday possibly lingering well into Saturday. Since this will once again begin in the overnight hours, make sure you have a way to receive alerts while sleeping. The severe threats will include heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, damaging winds and a risk for a tornado or two. Hail will also be possible in the more intense storms.
Better news arrives by Sunday as we will get into another dry spell for the second half of the weekend but more storms could be on the way heading into next week.
